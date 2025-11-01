Telangana likely to receive rains in three days amid expected low pressure

The Telugu states have faced significant challenges following the devastating effects of Cyclone Montha. In response to this ongoing situation, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued warnings for Telangana, indicating that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across several districts over the next three days.

According to the latest forecasts from the Meteorological Centre, the severe low-pressure area which had been situated over southern Chhattisgarh, near East Vidarbha, has shifted north-northwestward over the past six hours and is currently located near north-west Jharkhand. This low-pressure system is predicted to continue its movement in a north-northwest direction over the next twelve hours, weakening as it approaches Bihar and transforming into a standard low-pressure area.

As a result, the Meteorological Centre suggests that several coastal districts, including those in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, may experience rainfall in the coming days. The forecast includes light to moderate rains across many districts of Telangana throughout this period.

The impact of Cyclone Montha has already left both Telugu states saturated, causing disruptions to daily life in many areas. Farmers, who are just beginning to recover from the cyclone's aftermath, are now facing renewed concerns due to the impending rainfall warnings