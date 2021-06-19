Telangana Lockdown curbs to be eased from tomorrow

Telangana Lockdown: The Telangana Government is likely to ease some lockdown restrictions from Sunday. The lockdown relaxation is likely to be extended from 6 am to 9 pm from the present 6 am to 5 pm. People would be permitted a one-hour grace period to reach their home before 10 pm.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened an emergency Cabinet meeting on Saturday to take a final call on the continuation of lockdown till June end. The threat of the third wave of the corona pandemic, lockdown relaxation and free movement of people between the States would be discussed in the cabinet.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, the CM held a meeting with a group of officials on Friday and reviewed the enforcement of the day-long lockdown. As the corona positive cases have come down below one per cent of the total corona tests, officials suggested strict implementation of night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.

Lockdown restrictions in the corona-hit Assembly segments - Miryalaguda, Munugodu, Madhira, Sattupalli, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Nalgonda will remain the same as the positive cases were high.Agricultural activity in the kharif season, hydel power generation and the release of Godavari water from Kaleshwaram would also be discussed in the cabinet meeting.







