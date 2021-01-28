Telangana: Lodging charges set to rise for government staff

Hyderabad: The first PRC (Pay Revision Commission) of the Telangana government has suggested increase in allowances for the government employees in the new pay structure.

According to the report, the commission recommended increase of reimbursement of lodging charges in the municipal corporations either within the State or outside the State to Rs 1,200 from the present Rs 750. In Hyderabad and Secunderabad, it suggested that it be hiked to Rs 1500 from Rs 1,000. In metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, it can be enhanced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,300 for the Grade-I employees. For Grade II & III rank officials, the lodging charges should be doubled. The PRC also suggested to increase the daily allowances by Rs 200 to Grade I, II & III officials from the current allowances.

The mileage allowance should also be increased. Grade one official should get Rs 9 per km as against the existing rate of Rs 7 per km. Grade -2 and 3 officials would also get the hiked Rs 7.50 per km and Rs 6.50 per km respectively. Special pay amount has also been increased for the employees working in the peshis of Chief Minister, Ministers and Chief Secretary to Rs 1,000 from the existing Rs 750 per month.

The other officials working in Anti-Corruption Bureau, farms run by agriculture and animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture and sericulture departments, typists and stenographers, teachers in schools for the handicapped, drivers and attenders driving vehicles, sections officer and officials working in the training institutes would also get similar benefits.