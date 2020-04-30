Telangana: Man beats alcoholic son to death in Peddapalli

A man killed his alcoholic son here at Vennampally village of Kalwasrirampur Mandal in Peddapalli district here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rahul (19).

According to the police, Rahul had been harassing his family members for money to consume alcohol. Despite several warnings from father Ravi, Rahul used to come in an inebriated state. Rahul also used to pick up a quarrel with his father when the latter refused to give money.

Fed up with the harassment, Ravi thrashed his son with an iron pipe. Rahul who sustained serious head injury died on the spot. Locals alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took Ravi into custody. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On December 18, 2019 -- a man in drunken state beat up his father to death in Brindavan colony in Hayathnagar. The incident took place when the victim Ramanarsaiah was consuming liquor in his house and at the same time his son Vishnu returned home in a drunken state. The father and son had a heated argument following which the son beat his father with a stick.

Ramanarsaiah's death is instantaneous. The police detained Vishnu and booked a murder case.