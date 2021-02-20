X
Telangana: Man dies after falling off hospital building in Adilabad

A man died after falling off Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) - Adilabad here on Saturday. The hospital staff alerted the police who reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The deceased is yet to be identified.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On December 21, a person admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) jumped off the building. He was identified as Ganganna (40), a native of Bheemsari village in Adilabad Rural mandal.

The person is said to have resorted to the extreme step as he was addicted to liquor.

