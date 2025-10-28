Telangana: Maoist leader Bandi Prakash surrenders

The Maoist party has encountered another significant setback, with numerous prominent leaders opting to reintegrate into mainstream society. This trend has gained momentum recently, highlighted by the surrender of Bandi Prakash alias Prabhat, the party's top leader from Telangana. His surrender took place today (Tuesday) in the presence of Telangana’s Director General of Police, Shivadhar Reddy.

Bandi Prakash, hailing from Mandamarri in the Mancherial district, has a long history of activism, having campaigned for the Revolutionary Students’ Union during the "Go to the Villages" movement between 1982 and 1984. Subsequently, he held the position of president of the Singareni Workers' Union, a subsidiary of the Maoist party. Prakash has been a key organiser in the National Park area and has contributed nearly 45 years of service to various roles within the CPI-Maoist party.

The surrender of such an influential figure is considered an irreparable blow to the Maoist party, signalling potential further erosion of support and leadership within their ranks.