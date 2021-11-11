Telangana: Mariamma's lockup death case likely to be handed over to CBI

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench on Wednesday held that the lockup death of Mariamma was a case that should be handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation for a fair probe.



The bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, while dealing with the plea filed by People's Union of Civil Liberties, issued notices to CBI SP to appear before it on May 22 and also directed Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad to hand over the complete details of the case to the Assistant Solicitor General.

When the court asked AG about the criminal action taken against those responsible for the death of Mariamma in the Addaguduru police station, the AG informed the bench that concerned SI and constable were fired from service and compensation was paid to Mariamma's family. Commenting that the compensation could not bring back the life of Mariamma, the court pointed towards injuries on Mariamma's body in the second post-mortem report.

Stating that one cannot beat another person to death, the bench said that investigation by independent agencies like CBI was necessary. The bench while making the CBI and the Central government as respondents, posted the matter for November 22, for further hearing.

Hears PIL into Sheelam Rangaiah's lockup death

The bench also heard a public interest litigation filed with regard to alleged lockup death of Sheelam Rangaiah and directed the Advocate General, Banda Shivananda Prasad, to inform the court as to what action was proposed to be taken on police officers responsible for it. The plea was filed by late PV Nagamani, Advocate, seeking a judicial probe into the alleged lockup death of Rangaiah. The court adjourned the matter to December 14.