Telangana Medical Council cracks down on fake doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has conducted checks on individuals illegally practising allopathic medicine and announced that cases would be registered against these “fake doctors” in relevant police stations under NMC 34, 54, TSMPR 22, and BNS 318, 319 Acts.

Acting on the orders of Chairman Dr K Mahesh Kumar and Registrar Dr D Lalayya Kumar, the TGMC team conducted surprise inspections on Monday, targeting individuals illegally practising allopathic medicine within Hayathnagar mandal limits. These measures were taken as part of efforts to control unauthorised medical practices.

Among the centres inspected by the TGMC team were Sunrays Hospital and Diagnostic Center, where Dr Umakant, a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) graduate, was reportedly providing modern medicine. Similarly, at Sri Vijaya Brahmendra First Aid Center, Brahmendra was found to be providing modern medical services and treatment in contravention of regulations.

The team also inspected Hanuman First Aid Center, where an individual named Vinod, who had only completed Intermediate education, was reportedly providing modern medical services as an unqualified person. At Sri Sai Poly Clinic, Dr KS Prasad was found to be providing modern medicine, claiming to be an MBBS graduate after completing BHMS (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery). Furthermore, at Balaji First Aid Center, Rambabu was providing medical services unofficially.

Officials who participated in the inspections included Vice Chairman Dr Gundagani Srinivas, Dr KUN Vishnu, and vigilance officer Rakesh. Cases will be registered against these fake doctors in the relevant police stations under NMC 34, 54, TSMPR 22, and BNS 318, 319 Acts. Through these inspections, TGMC has demonstrated its commitment to protecting public health. The TGMC has also announced that further legal action would be taken against centres that violate the rules. Vice Chairman Dr Srinivas informed the public that details of fake doctors should be reported via [email protected].