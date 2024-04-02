Telangana Medical Council goes tough on unqualified quacks

Hyderabad: In wake of unqualified medical practitioners or quacks engaging in the practice modern medicine and prescribing scheduled drugs, the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) on Monday filed 19 cases against the quacks.

The Telangana Medical Council has also sent the notices to around 20 individuals doctors and to some of the hospitals, companies who are indulged in encouraging the quackery. Their replies are awaited and after receiving replies from them, the TMSC would take necessary action. As per the Section 20 (V) of Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Amendment Act 1968, the government should permit the council to constitute two or three member committees for the purpose of visiting or inspecting any hospital or nursing home or institutions or places where alleged unethical practices are being taken place and where un-qualified persons or quacks who do not belong to modern system of medicine practicing modern medicine and prescribing drugs of modern medicines.

The doctors and general public have been requested and notified to immediately report instances of unqualified persons or quacks illegally practicing modern medicine through email- antiquackerytsmc@onlinetsmc.in or whatsapp 9154382727, said the Council Chairman Dr K Mahesh Kumar.