Live
- PM Modi changed India’s politics in last 10 years: BJP President J P Nadda
- HM Shah addresses rebellion in Karnataka BJP: Speaks to Eshwarappa, invites ex-Dy CM to Delhi for talks
- Harish rallies BRS cadre
- KCR let down Telangana: Surekha
- I am with Praja Shanti Party: Babu Mohan
- Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad on Wednesday
- Imtiaz Ali on A.R. Rahman: Only music director who works without safety-net: IANS Interview
- Khammam: DC inspects election training programme
- Country heading towards developed nation status by 2047, says FM Sitharaman at Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up
- Lt Gen J S Sidana takes over as DG Electronics & Mechanical Engineers
Just In
Telangana Medical Council goes tough on unqualified quacks
Registers 19 cases against the unqualified medical practitioners
Hyderabad: In wake of unqualified medical practitioners or quacks engaging in the practice modern medicine and prescribing scheduled drugs, the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) on Monday filed 19 cases against the quacks.
The Telangana Medical Council has also sent the notices to around 20 individuals doctors and to some of the hospitals, companies who are indulged in encouraging the quackery. Their replies are awaited and after receiving replies from them, the TMSC would take necessary action. As per the Section 20 (V) of Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Amendment Act 1968, the government should permit the council to constitute two or three member committees for the purpose of visiting or inspecting any hospital or nursing home or institutions or places where alleged unethical practices are being taken place and where un-qualified persons or quacks who do not belong to modern system of medicine practicing modern medicine and prescribing drugs of modern medicines.
The doctors and general public have been requested and notified to immediately report instances of unqualified persons or quacks illegally practicing modern medicine through email- antiquackerytsmc@onlinetsmc.in or whatsapp 9154382727, said the Council Chairman Dr K Mahesh Kumar.