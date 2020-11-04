Telangana: Medicos passed out from other States caught in vortex of woes

Hyderabad: Medicos, who completed post-graduation in government and private medical colleges in the State in 2020, were absorbed under one-year Compulsory Senior Residency programme by the Telangana government in view of the corona pandemic and to overcome the shortage of doctors in the State-run hospitals. More than 1,000 PG medicos were sent letters by the government to work as Senior Residents in teaching hospitals, district and area hospitals, and a majority of them have joined and are doing duties in Gandhi, TIMS, King Koti, Chest Hospital etc.

However, medicos hailing from Telangana and who have completed PG in national institutions and other States in 2020, are interested to join as SRs like their batchmates from here and even contacted the department in this connection.

However, according to medicos, there was no assurance to utilise their services for Senior Residentship.

The other thing they were complaining was about non-registration of their degrees by the Telangana State Medical Council.

According to Dr P S Vijayender, convenor of Telangana Doctors Federation, these PG completed medicos are meritorious lot having completed their study from top institutions in various States in the national pool under NEET PG quota.

There is a shortage of doctors still and it would be better if the health department also gives them Senior Residentship duties. Else, the State Medical Council should take steps to register their degrees without any delay, he said.