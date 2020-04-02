Telangana: Migrant workers seek to return to their native places

Nagarjuna Sagar: Migrated labourers of Andhra Pradesh urged the officials of Telangana and AP governments to send them back to their native places in AP as there is no work in Hyderabad due to lockdown. As many as 70 migrant labourers had walked and reached the AP-Telangana check post at Nagarjuna Sagar from Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

The workers were taking shelter at police parade grounds located at Pylon Colony in Nagarjuna Sagar. They said that they are ready for all type of tests as told by AP CM Y Jaganmohan Reddy and urged the AP government to rescue them as they and their children are suffering with starvation.

Vijayapuri police have been taking care of the migrant workers in all aspects as the AP police are not allowing them into the State in the name of lockdown rules.