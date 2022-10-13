Telangana: Mild tremors felt in Utnoor of Adilabad

There was a minor earthquake reported in Utnoor of Adilabad district at 11.23 pm on Wednesday night. The people who were panicked by the earthquake ran from the houses to the roads. They revealed that the ground shook for two seconds and opined that due to the intensity of the earthquake, the objects in the houses were shaken.



The officials said the magnitude of the earthquake was reported 3.0 on the Richter scale. It has been revealed that the epicenter of the earthquake is 7 km away from the center of Utnoor mandal and the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in the interior.

However, the details of the damage caused by the earthquake are yet to be ascertained, officials said.