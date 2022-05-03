Telangana: Minister Gangula Kamalakar urges FCI to stop inspections on Rice Mills

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Gungula Kamalakar responded to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) attack on irregularities in rice mills. He questioned the main motive behind the FCI inspections in Telangana and termed the attacks were part of a conspiracy to prevent farmers from selling grain smoothly and embarrass the Telangana government.



To this extent, he told the media that attacks are being made when grain procurement has started in Telangana. "FCI inspections were carried out on purpose in rice mills to disturb the grain procurement; Centre is deliberately inspecting to ensure that the crop does not reach the rice mills and to defame the government," alleged Gangula adding that they are asking the centre to do a physical verification once the purchases are complete.

The minister said that FCI physical verification should not be done at the rice mills till the purchases are completed and urged Union Minister Kishan Reddy to respond immediately. "We will co-operate if inspections are carried out after the completion of grain procurement," said Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar.