Telangana: Minister Harish Rao Inaugurates Diagnostic Centres In Sangareddy District

Tanniru Harish Rao, the state finance minister, said the Telangana administration places a high value on public health. As part of it, the government is boosting government hospitals in order to provide superior medical care with high-end amenities. The Minister inaugurated the Telangana Diagnostic Center and RTPCR Testing Center at Sangareddy District Central Hospital on Wednesday.

He said the CM had sanctioned 19 diagnostic centres across the state and another 16 would be made available soon. He clarified that 57 types of tests will be done at the diagnostic centre. Sangareddy has been allocated Rs 550 crore for the development of medical and nursing institutes, according to Minister Harish. He said 90 per cent of diseases like kidney, liver, thyroid and heart disease would be tested for free. The minister said four tests related to coronavirus would be done free of cost at the district hospital in one to two days.

In the district, he said, Rs 550 crore has been approved for the establishment of a government medical college and nursing college.A medical college with 150 seats has been approved, as well as a nursing college with 100 seats and Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a nursing college. The land required for the construction of the medical college has been identified as 36 acres of land on the premises of the Government District Hospital. The cabinet approved 1200 new posts for medical colleges and 108 new posts for nursing colleges, the minister said.