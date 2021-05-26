Top
Telangana Minister KTR Responds On Junior Doctor’s Strike 

Minister KTR responds to the junior doctors' strikes and said that this is not the right time to go for a strike. He said the government is looking into the problems of junior doctors. Minister KTR urged everyone to call off the strike and warned of further action.

Minister KTR responds to the junior doctors' strikes and said that this is not the right time to go for a strike. He said the government is looking into the problems of junior doctors. Minister KTR urged everyone to call off the strike and warned of further action.

It is learned that the junior doctors decided to start their strike from today i.e on Wednesday seeking a solution to the long-pending issues. The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association has announced that all duties other than emergency services will be boycotted. As part of the seeking solution to their demands, a strike notice was issued to Telangana Junior Doctors state medical education director Ramesh Reddy on the 10th of this month.

The junior doctor's community has made it clear in the notice that their demands should be resolved within 15 days but the strike has been started due to the lack of response from the state government.

