Telangana: Minister KTR Tours In Rajanna Siricilla District

Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KTR said that farmer platform buildings have been set up in the state to unite all the farmers. He said the farmer bond scheme was the inspiration for the 'Kisan Samman fund' scheme which is being implemented by the central government. KTR, who visited Gambiravupeta in Rajanna Sirisilla district, inaugurated a farmer stage building built in the name of his grandparents with his own funds. He spoke on the occasion… He doled out, Significant progress has been made in the lives of farmers in this particular state. He reminded that before the division of Telangana state, farmers had to depend on boreholes for irrigation. By providing uninterrupted free electricity to the cultivators, KCR has brought happiness in the lives of the farmers.

The Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Zilla Parishad High School building and Government Degree College building at Gambhiraupeta. The minister also visited the land for the Agastya Food Processing Unit which is to be built for the unemployed youth in the village. Additional classrooms were opened at the Mahila Sangha Bhavan, cemetery and school in Kottapalli village. KTR started farmer platforms built in Lingannapeta and Mallareddypeta villages.

An old woman named Chandrakala took a selfie with KTR. On this occasion, KTR learned of her well-being. KTR took off his mask and took a selfie with her. With this, the old lady was overjoyed. Minister KTR said that serious efforts are being made to turn the Sirisilla area into a food processing hub. A farmer's platform was started in Narmala village and the foundation stone was laid for a food processing unit. KTR said that 260 acres are allocated for this mega food park and assured that 4 more industries will come soon. Minister KTR was ready to turn Sirisilla into a model constituency for the whole state.