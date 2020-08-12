Telangana minister urges social media users to be responsible

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said that social media cannot turn into an instrument for antisocial behaviour.

The minister took to Twitter to share his thoughts after violence over a social media post rocked parts of Bengaluru overnight.

Social media cannot turn into an instrument for Anti-social behaviour https://t.co/EZk4GWZXjK — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 12, 2020

"Goes to show you how dangerous spreading fake news in social media can be," tweeted Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rama Rao, who is also the president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), requested all social media users to be responsible. He urged them not to indulge in propaganda and stop spreading fake news.

A Facebook message posted allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA triggered violent protests in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Three people lost their lives in the riots and police firing, and 60 police personnel were injured in the violent incidents of stone pelting and attacks by rioters.