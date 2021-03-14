X

Telangana MLC election 2021: Woman casts her vote hours before marriage in Mahabubnagar



Highlights

A woman in Mahabubnagar cast her vote an hour before her marriage to elect the MLC for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency.

A woman in Mahabubnagar cast her vote an hour before her marriage to elect the MLC for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency.

A native of Malkapur of Mahabubnagar district, Ferdoz Begum's marriage was scheduled at 10 am today at a private function hall in the district. She went to the polling centre by 8.30 and cast her vote and returned to the marriage hall.

Several appreciated the woman for exercising her voting right before her marriage.

Meanwhile, polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency is underway across over 170 polling centres in 5 districts of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

