Telangana: Motkupalli Narasimhulu set to join TRS soon

Hyderabad: In a bid to consolidate Dalit votes in the poll- bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is making fast moves to poach leaders from the Opposition, BJP leader and former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu is all set to join the ruling TRS party soon as he announced quitting the saffron party.



Narasimhulu had recently attended the Dalit empowerment meeting conducted by the CM and heaped praise on KCR for launching the scheme which provides a direct financial benefit to identified persons up to Rs 10 lakh. Announcing his decision to quit BJP, the senior leader alleged that the saffron party did not give any post and recognised his seniority in Telangana politics. He was fed up with the BJP leadership and decided to resign. Sources said that Narasimhulu is likely to join the TRS in the presence of KCR. He will be given a post in the government after the announcement of the by-election results.

Meanwhile, to woo the dalit voters of Huzurabad, the CM on Friday appointed party leader Banda Prakash as the State SC Corporation chairman. As per KCR's directive, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders in this regard.

The Huzurabad segment is likely to go to by-polls in September. The government plans to spend about Rs 2,000 crore for the Dalit empowerment scheme.

The ruling party leaders are said to have contacted all the Dalit leaders from the Opposition Congress and BJP in the Huzurabad segment. They are being lured and invited to join the TRS before the by-election.