Telangana mulls lockdown extension till May 25

Hyderabad: While the Centre seems to be in a mood for graded exit from lockdown, the Telangana government seems to be in two minds. It is examining the possibility of further extension of lockdown till May 25 either in full or partial.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who held a review meeting with senior officials of various departments, felt that if the lockdown was extended and if WHO guidelines were strictly followed, situation would further improve.

He, however, expressed satisfaction over the way the government has been handling the issue and the results that the lockdown had shown.

During the video conference with Prime Minister, KCR is likely to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's active intervention in rescuing Telangana from the impending crisis due to the closure of industry and other commercial activity in the State since March.

Sources said that the CM will explain the impact of lockdown on industry, manufacturing and commercial establishments and would appeal to the Prime Minister to announce a package for the revival of economy post lockdown period.

The issue of Central assistance to the States and the release of adequate funds to overcome the crisis will also be brought to the notice of PM, according to officials.

KCR will present a detail note on Telangana's financial status along with the measures taken to check the spread of virus. The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure supply of essential commodities to all at the doorsteps in the containment zones in Hyderabad.

He enquired the facilities provided to the patients at Gandhi Hospital. He praised the officials for bringing down the positive cases and also deaths due to corona.