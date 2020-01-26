Telangana Municipal Polls: Keen contest in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation will be witnessing a keen fight between the TRS-MIM combine and BJP in the fight for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

BJP has won in 28 divisions, followed by AIMIM (16), TRS (13), Congress (2) and one independent won the elections in the corporation which has 60 divisions.

TRS and MIM together have a strength of 30 members each. The BJP, Congress and the independent put together also add up to 30. This has made the contest more and more keen and both the TRS and BJP are trying to gain the upper hand. Sources said that TRS was luring the lone independent candidate with huge money.

Nizamabad MP D Arvind is also making all-out efforts to see that they gain upper hand. Another interesting factor here is that the votes of Arvind and his father D Srinivas who is a Rajya Sabha member becomes crucial as they are ex-officio members.

If the Congress and the Independent member stand by BJP, then TRS may suffer a setback on Monday when the election for these two posts would take place.