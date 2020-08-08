Telangana: Nagarjuna Sagar get heavy inflows due to rains in upstream areas

Telangana: With the rainfall lashing the upstream areas of Krishna river incessantly, around 38,140 cusecs of water released to the downstream i.e, into the Nagarjuna Sagar dam. While the current inflow of the dam is 38,140 cusecs, 4,084 cusecs of water is being released to the downstream.

At present, the water level in the project touch 557 feet as against the total water level 590 feet. Meanwhile, the current water storage is 226.32 tmc out of the gross water capacity of project 312.04 tmc.

Other water projects across Telangana also witnessing heavy inflows with the irrigation officials releasing water into the downstream from Almatti dam in Karnataka. Water from Jurala and Narayanapuram are also being released to the downstream due to the heavy inflows. With the release of water from Narayanpuram dam, Srisailam to see heavy floodwater. Water from hydel power plants in Srisailam is being released into the Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

On Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the irrigation officials to release water from Nagarjuna Sagar to ayacut. Krishna delta farmers appreciated the Chief Minister's decision on the water release to the ayacut which may irrigate lakhs of agricultural lands.