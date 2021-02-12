Telangana: Nagoba Jatara begins on grand scale in Adilabad

The popular tribal festival Nagoba jatara began on a grand scale late on Thursday night with thousands of devotees thronging to the temple at Keslapur village of Indravelli mandal in the district.

Tribal communities from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhasttisgarh and Jharkhand worship the deity -- Nagoba. The Nagoba jatara is an annual fair held at Keslapur on Pushya Amavasya (new moon day in February).

District collector Sikta Patnaik, SP Vishnu Warrior, MLA Athram Sakku attended the jatara.

Due to the pandemic, the jatara is not being held this year, however, the traditional worship will be continued by the Mesram clan. The jatara will be held for four days from February 11 to 14.