Telangana: Netanna ku cheyuta scheme to be started again

Hyderabad: Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the savings scheme 'Netanna ku Cheyuta' program, which helped the weavers during their difficult times would be started again.

The decision was taken in a review meeting on the textile department at Pragathi Bhavan which was chaired by the minister. He said that apart from the contribution of the weavers, the state government would also contribute its share.

When the weavers contribute 8 per cent of their salary, the government contributes 16 per cent, which is double. About 25,000 weavers and 10,000 power loom workers would get benefitted from the scheme.

The Minister said that before the formation of Telangana, the scheme was available to members in the societies but now since the state government was implementing the scheme for everyone like dyers, designers, winders and other workers. He said that the weavers got a benefit of Rs 109 crore when the scheme was introduced.