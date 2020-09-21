Telangana: CRPF Jawan kills self with service rifle in Bhadradri

Telangana: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service weapon at Cherla mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday.

Rupeshnand (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh is a jawan of CRPF 151 battalion. Rupesh is said to have been depressed over family issues for quite some time which eventually led him to end his life.

According to Cherla CI Ashok, Rupesh lost his father recently and was also disqualified in the civil police constable exam, staying away from his family and more slipped him into depression. His body was shifted to district general hospital for post-mortem.

On July 7, 2020, a 28-year-old jawan identified as Saligam Srinivas from Peddapalli district committed suicide by shooting himself while on duty. Srinivas of 226 field unit was posted in Boniyar Uri in Baramulla. He is survived by his parents, brother and wife.