Telangana: Nirmal municipal vice-chairman held for raping minor girl

Nirmal district DSP Upender Reddy said that the three persons including the municipal vice-chairman Sajid for raping a minor girl. The arrested also include Sheik Sajid's car driver Jaffer and a woman Anuradha who took the girl to Sajid.

The police who registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on February 26 based on the complaint lodged by the parents. The DSP said that Sajid was involved in several other cases earlier and a rowdy-sheet was opened on him this time.

After a case was filed against Sajid, TRS leader and minister Indrakaran Reddy on Monday said that they are suspending Sheik Sajid from the party. "Following the allegations against Sajid, his party membership has been suspended primarily and the suspension would take effect immediately," the minister said.

The minister condemned the incident as an heinous act and ensured justice is done to the victim.