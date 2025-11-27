Telangana: Nomination process for first phase of Gram Panchayat elections begins

The nomination process for Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana began on Thursday.

Filing of nominations for the first phase of elections in 4,326 villages and 37,459 wards began across the state.

Candidates can file nominations till November 29, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 3.

Officials said nominations would be accepted between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The first phase of elections will be held on December 11. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., while counting of votes will be done the same day from 2 p.m.

As per the notification issued by the Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday, elections will be held on December 11, 14 and 17 for 12,728 posts of sarpanchs and 1,12,242 wards.

State Election Commissioner I. Rani Kumudini has announced that the model code of conduct came into immediate effect across the state.

A total of 1.66 crore votes in rural areas are eligible to cast their votes in these elections.

For the second phase, nominations will be accepted from November 30, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be December 6. Nominations for the final phase of elections can be filed from December 3, while December 9 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The Telangana Cabinet on November 17 decided to conduct only Gram Panchayat elections in December as the Rs 3000 crore grant, which should come from the Centre, will lapse by March 31, 2026.

As the term of the 15th Finance Commission is coming to an end on March 31, 2026, the Rs 3,000 crore grant that Gram Panchayats have to get from the Centre will lapse if the elections are not held before the deadline.

It was announced that the decision on conducting elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and municipal corporations will be taken after the High Court's final orders on 42 per cent reservation for BCs.

As per the High Court order, local body elections have to be held with a 50 per cent cap on total reservation for all sections.

The SEC has provided 17.08 per cent reservation in Gram Panchayats for Backward Classes (BCs). Out of total 12,735 Gram Panchayats, 2,176 have been reserved for BCs.

Among 31 districts in which elections will be held, Siddipet has the highest BC reservation at 26.772. In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, no Gram Panchayat has been reserved for BCs.