Telangana: Officials Develop Cremation Ground In Khammam District

It is a crematory ground by the name but with all the modern aura, one can conduct the final rites of their beloved ones in a peaceful atmosphere. The Hindu Cemetery (Vaikunthadham) in the city of Khammam has modern elegance. The centre, which is a model in the state, will soon be inaugurated by Municipal and IT Minister KTR.

Cremation and burials have been carried out on the banks of the canal near Munneru near the city of Khammam since the time of the Nizam. With the increase in population every year, the town has become a city. This will not cause any inconvenience to those who will be accommodating in the cemetery. The government has recently been constructing cemeteries under the name of 'Vaikunthadhamas' as part of priority programs across the state. They gathered the land and constructed it for these in villages and towns. As part of this, the Vaikunthadham in Khammam has modernized with Rs 2 crore.

The welcome gate to this 3.5 acre Vaikunthadhama looks like an IT hub arch. There are five crematoriums, a waiting gallery for those who come to the funeral, a barbershop, a bathroom and toilets. CC roads, central lighting are set up. A special attraction is the 20 feet tall idol of Lord Shiva at Vaikunthadham along with the vehicle parking. Beautiful flowering plants brought from Kadium in Andhra Pradesh are planted around Vaikunthadham. Also, another Vaikunthadhama was built on an area of four acres at Ballepally within the city limits of Khammam. Launched in December last year, the garden also houses a 20-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva with modern touches.