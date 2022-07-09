Telangana: Officials directed to prepare comprehensive data for Revenue Sadassulu

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed the officials concerned to chalk out an action plan and prepare a comprehensive data for conducting the Revenue Sadassulu in the State.

Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a video conference was held by Somesh Kumar with all the district collectors, additional collectors, RDOs and other revenue officials of the district here on Friday.

The Chief Secretary stated that special teams should be constituted with all the officials concerned for smooth conduct of Revenue Sadassu at mandal level to be held from July 15.

The schedule of Revenue Sadassu should be widely publicised in all the local channels and media. Special arrangements like mobile E-seva centre and other basic infrastructure should be provided at the Revenue Sadassu.

All the applications should be properly acknowledged. Officials were asked to come prepared with all the details for the meeting to be convened by the CM on July 11.