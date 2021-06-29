Telangana open school SSC, inter exams cancelled
Highlights
The state government has cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams for the Telangana open school and declared all the students who paid the exam fee as pass.
The government decided to accord minimum marks of 35 to pass the students. Officials said that the government's decision comes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the state and all the open students will be promoted to the next class like the regular students.
