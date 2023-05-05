Live
Telangana: Orders issued on regularising 1,331 contract employees
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders on regularising 1331 contract employees in the health department.
State Health Minister, T Harish Rao handed over the orders to different employee unions that had in the past represented on behalf of the employees.
The department-wise break-up include 68 women Multipurpose Health Assistants (MPHA) from Commissioner of Family Welfare, 72 from Director of Medical Education (DME), 16 pharmacists, 177 lab technicians, 2 paramedical ophthalmic officers, 837 male Multi Purpose Health Assistants (MPHA) in Director of Public Health (DPH) and 19 Medical Officers in AYUSH.
The employee union expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for regularising the contract employees and thanked Harish Rao for supporting their cause.