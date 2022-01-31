Telangana: Over 4 lakh people found with COVID-19 symptoms through fever survey

Over 4 lakh people are found to have been suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19 through the door-to-door fever survey in the first phase, conducted in some districts of Telangana. In a report submitted by the officials, a total of 4,00,283 people were found with the infection during the nine-day fever survey.

Officials said that they have examined 90 lakh households and 6.58 people in the out-patient ward of the hospitals. They added that the isolation kits were given to 3,97,898 people even if they had no virus symptoms during the fever survey, held from January 21 to 29.

The medical and health department in its report also stated that the second phase of fever survey began on Sunday in districts like Jagtial, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Kothagudem.

The highest number of isolation kits were distributed in Hyderabad at 18,758 while the least number of 185 kits were handed over in Mahabubabad district. The number of isolation kits distributed in some districts in the first phase also include Bhadradri Kothagudem (9,170), Malkajgiri (8,278), Khammam (5,346), Nalgonda (4,374), Rangareddy (3,856), Sangareddy (3,138), Karimnagar (3,123), Mancherial (3,093), Peddapalli (2,897), Nizamabad (2,833), Nagarkurnool (2,804), Yadadri Bhongir (2,503) and Siddipet (2,135).

Meanwhile, the health care officials inspected the highest number of houses at 5,45,300 in Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.