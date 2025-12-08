Apple Set for a Blockbuster 2026: iPhone Fold, iPhone 17e, OLED iPad Mini and More Expected

After an action-packed 2025, Apple appears to be preparing for an even more ambitious product lineup in 2026. The company’s rapid expansion—especially in India with its increased retail footprint and stronger “Make in India” efforts—has set the stage for another year of headline-making launches. If reports are accurate, Apple will unveil a series of highly anticipated devices starting as early as February, ranging from its most affordable iPhone to its first-ever foldable smartphone.

Here’s a look at six major Apple products expected to debut in 2026.

1. iPhone 17e

Apple is likely to kick off the year with the iPhone 17e, the next entry in its budget-friendly ‘e’ series. Rumoured for a February 2026 launch, the phone may receive meaningful upgrades including the new A19 chipset and slimmer bezels. However, there’s still uncertainty over whether Apple will stick with the notch design seen on the iPhone 16e.

2. iPhone Fold

Easily the most awaited device of the year, the iPhone Fold marks Apple’s long-anticipated entry into the foldable smartphone segment. Expected to sport a 7.8-inch flexible inner display along with a 6.5-inch cover screen, the device may also debut with Apple’s next-gen A20 Pro chip.

Early reports indicate a premium price tag, with the base model likely starting at around $2,399 (approximately ₹2,15,000). Apple is expected to reveal this foldable flagship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026.

3. iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max

Following the major design refresh introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro series, Apple is reportedly refining its approach with the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. While the overall design may stay familiar, new colour options—such as a striking Burgundy—are expected. Both models should feature the powerful A20 Pro processor.

These premium iPhones are tipped for a September 2026 launch, while the standard iPhone 18 may only arrive in early 2027.

4. MacBook Pro with M5 Pro & M5 Max

Apple unveiled the M5 chip earlier this year, but the higher-end M5 Pro and M5 Max variants were notably missing. According to reports, the new MacBook Pro models powered by these advanced processors will make their debut in early 2026. The design will likely mirror the current generation, keeping the focus on performance upgrades rather than aesthetics.

5. MacBook Air M5

The MacBook Air is also in line for an upgrade. Bloomberg reports that the lightweight notebook will receive the M5 chip in the first quarter of 2026. Apple is not expected to alter the design or raise prices significantly—the M4 MacBook Air launched in India at ₹99,900, and the M5 version is expected to be priced similarly.

6. OLED iPad Mini

Apple’s compact iPad Mini is finally set to join the OLED club in 2026. The iPad Mini 8, expected in the third quarter, may feature a vibrant OLED display while retaining a 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet is also rumoured to run on the A19 Pro chipset.

However, this upgrade may come with a price bump of around $100 (₹8,900). The iPad Mini 7 starts at $499 (₹44,000 in the US and ₹49,900 in India).

As Apple prepares for one of its busiest years yet, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark moment for fans waiting for breakthrough devices like the iPhone Fold and the first OLED iPad Mini.