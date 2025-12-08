Can Yoga Fix Tech Neck? 5 Simple Asanas You Can Do in Just 10 Minutes

Tech neck has become a common modern-day complaint as people spend increasing amounts of time hunched over phones, laptops and tablets. The constant forward tilt of the head strains the cervical spine and surrounding muscles, leading to stiffness, shoulder tension and upper-back pain. Over time, this posture can affect mobility, trigger headaches and even alter spinal alignment. The good news? A short, consistent yoga routine can offer meaningful relief.

A mindful 10-minute session with a few gentle asanas can help relax overworked muscles, improve blood circulation and restore a healthier posture. These beginner-friendly poses stretch the neck, shoulders and upper back while calming the mind—making them ideal for anyone working long hours at a desk or spending extended time on screens.

1. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Begin by sitting on your heels with your spine straight. Slowly fold your torso forward, stretching your arms in front of you. Let your forehead and palms rest on the floor, allowing the back and shoulders to release tension. Hold for 10–15 seconds and repeat 4–5 times. This pose helps relax the neck and upper back by lengthening the spine.

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

Lie on your stomach and gently lift your body to form an inverted “V” shape. Keep your palms pressed firmly into the floor and your feet hip-width apart. Your head should naturally drop between the arms. Hold the posture for a few seconds and repeat up to 10 times. This asana stretches the shoulders, lengthens the spine and eases stiffness caused by long screen time.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet placed firmly on the floor. Keep your arms alongside your body with palms down. As you inhale, lift your hips upward, rolling your spine off the mat. Press your feet down to stabilise and hold the pose for 4–8 breaths before gently lowering. The Bridge Pose strengthens neck-supporting muscles and promotes better spinal alignment.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie face down with your palms placed beside your shoulders. Using gentle pressure, lift your chest while keeping your pelvis grounded. Only your palms and lower body should stay in contact with the floor. Hold the stretch for around 30 seconds and repeat 3–4 times. This pose opens the chest and counteracts the forward-head posture associated with tech neck.

5. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Stand tall and slowly bend forward from the hips, allowing your arms to drop toward the floor. Touching the ground is not necessary; aim for a comfortable stretch. Let your head hang naturally, bringing the crown toward the floor. Repeat the stretch several times. This asana releases tension in the neck, shoulders and spine while improving flexibility.

Incorporating these simple yoga asanas into your everyday routine can significantly reduce the discomfort linked to tech neck. With consistent practice, you can improve posture, ease muscle strain and restore flexibility—making your day more comfortable, productive and pain-free.