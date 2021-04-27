Telangana Overcomes Shortage Of Oxygen, Receives 150 Metric Tons Of Oxygen

The oxygen shortage problem in Telangana is now solved. Oxygen has reached Hyderabad to save the lives of Covid patients who are battling with death. The Department of Transport has transported 150 metric tons of oxygen to the capital city in tankers set up by the government. The state government is arranging to send another eight tanks to Odisha today.

Telangana, which is facing issues with the shortage of oxygen, has been relieved of that tension. About 150 metric tons of oxygen reached Hyderabad on Monday from Odisha. The government recently sent tankers from Begumpet airport to bring in 150 metric tons of oxygen. The tankers, provided by the Transport Department, were brought to Hyderabad by RTC drivers.

The Center has suggested bringing in oxygen from Odisha to meet the oxygen shortage in Telangana. For this, Angul and Rourkela steel plants have been allotted. With this, the Telangana government recently moved the tankers with the help of warplanes. 9 tankers were sent and in the first instalment, 5 tankers reached Hyderabad. The tankers will be sent from Hyderabad to the districts as required. Two of the tankers, which arrived early, were taken to TIMS and King Coty Hospitals. One tanker will be sent to Erragadda Chest Hospital and one to Khammam and Karimnagar districts for the use of private hospitals. Overall, the arrival of oxygen tankers is a bit of a relief for patients who are struggling with oxygen deprivation. However, the Air Force is working to bring in more liquid tankers with the possibility of needing oxygen in the future.