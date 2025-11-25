Telangana Panchayat Elections: Schedule to be Announced Today

The anticipation surrounding the Telangana Panchayat elections is reaching its climax as the State Election Commission prepares to unveil the election schedule later today. A media conference is set for 6:15 pm, during which details regarding the Gram Panchayat elections will be disclosed.

With the election code activated, the regulations will apply to 545 mandals and 12,733 villages across rural areas from the moment the schedule is announced. The Election Commission has completed all necessary arrangements to conduct the Gram Panchayat elections in three phases throughout December, including the selection of election staff and the setup of polling stations. All eyes will be on the media conference this evening for further information.