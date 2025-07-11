Telangana Para-Athletes Association Hails Gold Medal Winners at Indian Open in Bengaluru

Mahabubnagar: Members of the Telangana Para-Athletes Association have hailed the remarkable achievements of Telangana para-athletes who won gold medals at the 7th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship – 2025, held on July 11 and 12 at Sri Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

In a proud moment for the state, Jeevan Ji Deepti (T20 category) clinched the gold medal in the track event with an impressive timing of 56.63 seconds, while Akira Nandan (T37 category) secured gold by finishing the race in 51.71 seconds. Their determination and outstanding performances stood out on the national stage, earning them applause from sports enthusiasts across Telangana.

Adding to the state’s representation, Devendra delivered a strong performance in both the javelin and shot put events, showcasing the growing strength of Telangana’s para-athletic talent.

Congratulating the athletes, Dr. Shekhar, President of the Para Athletics Association of Telangana, and Gadipalli Prashanth, General Secretary, expressed pride in their accomplishments. They reiterated the association's commitment to promoting para-sports and supporting athletes with opportunities and training.

Singarapu Babu, Executive Member of the Paralympic Committee of India, along with senior sports supporters Sanjeevayya and Uppunuthula Raju, also extended their wishes and emphasized the importance of continued encouragement and investment in para-athletics.

The Association stressed the need for sustained efforts to take Telangana’s para-athletes to international platforms and strengthen the foundation of inclusive sports in the state.