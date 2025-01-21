Telangana Pavilion Buzzes at Davos: CM Revanth Reddy Leads Investment Talks

The Telangana Pavilion at Davos has become a hub of activity as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated it during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland. Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister engaged in discussions with Union Ministers, ministers from other states, and top officials, signaling Telangana's growing prominence on the global stage.

On the second day of the summit, with the theme Telangana Rising, several promising investment opportunities and discussions were initiated. The Chief Minister, accompanied by IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, is scheduled to meet Unilever Global CEO Hein Schumacher. This meeting underscores Telangana's efforts to attract significant investments from global leaders like Hindustan Unilever.

Additionally, high-profile discussions are lined up with representatives from major companies, including:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Global Public Policy leaders

Sify Technologies

Skyroot Aerospace

Agility

UPL Ltd

The Telangana team will explore opportunities in IT, data centers, clean and green energy, aiming to attract investments in these sectors.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister, under the guidance of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will hold discussions with representatives from various companies and industrial leaders. These meetings aim to further Telangana’s reputation as an investment-friendly state and build on its achievements in fostering innovation and industrial growth.

