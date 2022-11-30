Telangana people will never believe Sharmila: Maloth Kavitha

Hyderabad: TRS MP Maloth Kavitha said that the people of Telangana will never believe Sharmila no matter what she does. She alleged that Sharmila's sole purpose was to criticize and make comments against KCR and his family members.



She was speaking to the media on Wednesday at the TRSLP office here in the city. She said that Telangana people respect AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy as a chief minister of a neighbouring state but it does not mean that the latter can interfere.

Maloth Kavitha alleged that Bayyaram Mines were encroached and looted by Sharmila's kin and that the latter was carrying out Padyatra in order to loot Telangana again. She said that Sharmila did not get any response in Andhra Pradesh and hence she is creating a drama in Telangana.

She warned Sharmila to use her words properly otherwise party workers would be out of control. She said that Sharmila was resorting to personal attacks instead of talking about issues in Telangana. Kavitha asked as to why Sharmila does not talk about Telangana's share as per the AP Reorganization Act.

'It is ridiculous on part of Sharmila that she casts her vote in Andhra Pradesh and talks about politics in Telangana. She will get fewer votes than K A Paul in Telangana', said Maloth Kavitha. She said that Sharmila's entire family was against Telangana.