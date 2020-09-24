Telangana: Petition filed on Maoist encounter in High Court

Telangana: The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has moved a lunch motion petition in the high court on the Maoist encounter in Cherla of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. In the plea, the HRC appealed to the high court to freeze the bodies of three Maoists who were killed in the encounter and also asked the court to register a case against the police involved in it under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The petition also stated to sent the dead bodies to MGM hospital and Osmania General hospital for autopsy with forensic experts. Meanwhile, the court agreed to hear the petition around 2.30 pm today.

Three Maoists including two women were killed in the exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists at Chennapuram forest area in Cherla of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. According to the Bhadradri district superintendent of police, Sunil Dutta, the police spotted Maoists after which the exchange of fire took place. Later, the police went to the place and found the bodies of three Maoists including two women.

An 8 mm rifle, explosive material, a kit bag and other material were seized from the spot.