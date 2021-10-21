Telangana: PIL to protect Osmania University land from encroachment

The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy directed the Registrar, Osmania University to file a counter affidavit in the plea filed by one Poladi Ramana Rao, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Osmania University seeking direction to protect the precious lands of Osmania University, which are subjected to encroachment by land grabbers, particularly during the period of Covid-19.

The High Court converted the letter addressed by Poladi Ramana Rao into a PIL and adjudicated the issue. Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the bench that a fraud had been played by the perpetrators to grab the Osmania University land and on a complaint by Osmania University, a case had been registered in the Amberpet Police Station against the land grabbers and the issue was still under investigation. Further, he informed the court that the Vice Chancellor, Osmania University would file the counter affidavit in the PIL for further adjudication.

Vedula Venkataramana, Senior Counsel, appearing for K Hara Gopal, one of the members of the Tulasi Housing Society, informed the bench that the Osmania University took this litigation to the Supreme Court, but could not get any order in its favor and the High Court had converted the letter of Poladi Ramana Rao into a PIL and was adjudicating the issue. The matter was adjourned by two weeks.