Telangana: Planning Board VC B Vinod Kumar promises to recommend changes to Education Act

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that he would recommend the government to make amendments to the Education Act to ensure private educational institutions pay salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff.



On Sunday, the representatives of Private Technical College Lecturers, Assistant Professors, Professors Association met the Vice-Chairman and urged him to request the government to address their issue of non-payment of salaries. "The tuition fee collected by the schools and colleges should be first spent on the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff.

I will recommend the government to make changes to the Act so that the staff gets salaries," he promised. Vinod Kumar further added that it was unfortunate that the managements of private educational institutions were not paying salaries to their teaching staff who were creating skilled and experts in different sectors. If these skilled professionals move to other sectors, the teaching sector would have to face a huge loss, opined the Vice-Chairman.

He felt that private institutions should shoulder the responsibility of taking care of their staff in the testing times and promised to recommend the government to amend the Telangana Education Act-82 to ensure salaries to staff of private institutions. The staff also urged Vinod Kumar to bring changes in the Section 84 of Telangana Education Act and also implement GO 14 which prescribes payment of salaries by the educational institutions. The representatives who met the Vice-Chairman included Association president I Santosh Kumar, vice-president Uma Devi, secretary Raju, Naresh, Madan and others.