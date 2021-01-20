Telangana plans to immunise 10 lakh a day

Hyderabad: The State government has geared up to administer corona vaccine to 10 lakh people per day and has decided to increase the use of Hyderabad-based Covaxin in the next phase.

Health Minister Eatala Rajendar said that the massive vaccination programme would be conducted from all primary health centres to the tertiary hospitals besides all medical colleges in the State. The required medical infrastructure to administer the vaccine to 10 lakh persons a day would be provided to make the vaccination programme a big hit in the State. Nearly 10,000 medical staff were imparted the necessary training to take up massive vaccination of all sections.

The use of local made Covaxin in the vaccination programme would also be increased, the Minister said, adding that the first dose of vaccine to the private doctors would be given soon after public healthcare workers are covered. He said that the government would open more number of diagnostic centres in the State aiming to extend the medical services to the needy free of cost.