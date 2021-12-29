Telangana: Plea alleges irregularities in Mallanna Sagar project

Hyderabad: A plea has been filed in the High Court by a retired engineer alleging irregularities in the construction of the Mallanna Sagar project.

He stated that the government raised project construction cost estimates from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore and alleged huge fraud in raising project estimates.

The petitioner also alleged that the government had not yet paid compensation to the displaced and sought a CBI inquiry into the matter.

The High Court adjourned the next hearing to January 3.

