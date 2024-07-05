Telangana: Police opens fire in the air, arrest a gang of thieves in Pedda Amberpet

Telangana Police have successfully apprehended the notorious Parthi gang, who have been involved in a series of thefts targeting parked vehicles on the national highway. The arrest took place near Outer Ring Road in Pedda Amberpet, a suburb of Hyderabad.

On Friday morning, police patrolling the area spotted the gang and chased them down to ORR near Peddamberpet. As the gang resisted arrest and brandished knives, the police were forced to fire warning shots in the air before finally apprehending them.

The gang members are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway. Residents and commuters in the area can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that these dangerous criminals have been taken off the streets.

The arrest was made possible due to the alertness of Nalgonda police, who had been monitoring the gang's activities. Special teams were formed under the supervision of District SP Sarath Chandrapawar, who coordinated with Rachakonda Commissionerate police to track down the thieves.