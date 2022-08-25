Telangana: Police serves notices to BJP MLA Raja Singh in two cases

It is known that BJP MLA Raja Singh made controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad. In this context, cases were registered on the complaint of Majlis leaders. With this, the police arrested Raja Singh. Later, the court granted bail to Raja Singh and he came out.



Meanwhile, Raja Singh received unexpected shock. The police once again sent notices to Raja Singh under 41(A) CrPC in related to two old cases. The police issued notices to Raja Singh in the cases related to February and April. To this extent, Mangalhat and Shahinayat Ganj police have given two notices. Cases under various sections have been registered in Mangalhat PS in crime number 68/2022 and in Shahinayat Ganj PS in crime number 71/2022.

On this occasion, Raja Singh responded to the police notices. Rajasingh told the media that the police are conspiring to arrest him again. "What is the purpose of giving notices now regarding the April incident?" he asked.