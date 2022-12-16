Telangana police striving for Maoist-free State: DGP M Mahender Reddy

Kothagudem: The Telangana State police is striving to make Telangana a Maoist-free State, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy said, here on Thursday.

The DGP visited the districts of Kothagudem and Mulugu, where he held a review meeting with senior police officials. As part of the tour, the DGP also inaugurated a newly prepared sports grounds at the district police headquarters at Hemachandrapuram. He participated in the review meeting along with Additional DGP (North Zone) Nagi Reddy, CRPF South Sector IG Mahesh Chandra Ladda, and SIB operations chief Prabhakar Rao.

Speaking during the review meeting, Mahender Reddy lauded the police officials working at the boarders of Telangana and Chattisgargh for their successful efforts. They (Police) are eradicating the Maoists with the cooperation of the people in these areas, he said. He directed the officials to setup CCTV cameras at the boarders to track the movements of the Maoists.

He said the police are also making efforts to see that welfare scheme implemented by the Central and State governments reach the people of the remote villages in the agency areas to ensure basic facilities such as education, medicine and roads for them. He urged everyone to take part in building a crime-free Telangana society.

Superintendents of Police (SP) Kothagudem Dr G Vineeth, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh Patil, OSDs T Sai Manohar, Goush Allam and additional SP Shoban Kumar, ASPs B Rohit Raj, Ashok Kumar and others were present at the meeting.