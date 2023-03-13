Telangana: Polling continues for Teacher MLC posts in Mahbubnagar

The polling process for the post of Mahabubnagar – Rangareddy – Hyderabad Teacher MLC is going on at 137 centres with 19.54 percent polling was recorded till 11 am. The polling process will continue till 4 pm and a total of 21 candidates are in fray while 29,720 teachers are exercising their right to vote.

According to the latest details, Mahbubnagar district recorded 19.30 percent voting till 11 am followed by

Nagar Kurnool District 19.20 percent,

Vanaparthi district 25.69 percent,

Gadwal District 21.78 percent,

Narayanapet District 20.33 percent,

Ranga Reddy District 15.20 percent,

Vikarabad district 16.19 percent,

Medchal Malkajgiri District 17.21 percent, Hyderabad District 21.00 percent respectively.