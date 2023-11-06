Telangana polls: Cong, BJP like two sides of same coin, alleges Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Live
The Congress and the ruling BRS in Telangana are like two sides of the same coin, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alleged on Monday.
Sawant, who addressed a press conference here, said the BRS has failed to fulfill the aspirations of providing "water, funds, or job opportunities" to its people -- the reason for which Telangana was formed as a separate state. "Indirectly, the Congress and the BRS is one and the same. I would say they are two sides of the same coin. Because, the Congress known for corruption, commission and which does communal riots is the BRS," he alleged.
Leaders who win from the Congress would switch over to BRS, he claimed, and urged the Telangana people to elect a "double-engine government" to realise the aspirations of "water, funds for development and jobs" and to build a new Telangana along with a "new India"