Telangana polls: Rs. 3.50 crore seized by police during inspections on Banjara Hills
Highlights
Rs. 3.50 crores was seized from in the inspections at Banjara Hills
Amidst election code ahead of ensuing Telangana assembly elections, election officials and the police are conducting thorough inspections in various locations.
On Saturday morning, an inspection took place in Banjara Hills, where Rs. 3.50 crores was seized from a person. Since there was no receipt for the money, it was handed over to the Election Returning Officer.
It has been discovered that the money was allegedly brought from neighbouring states and being distributed to political parties. The income tax officials are investigating over the money.
